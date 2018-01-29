What's For Lunch: Gumbo - The Parish and The Carriage House

We are bringing a taste of Louisiana to the Old Pueblo as we whip up some Gumbo on What's For Lunch on Monday, Jan. 29.

Travis Peters from The Parish and Devon Sanner from The Carriage House are in the kitchen with this recipe.

This gumbo is a sneak peak at Carnival at the Rialto Theatre.

The Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance, GUT Chefs and the Rialto Theatre are teaming up for this special Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday themed charity event. Carnival at the Rialto is Thursday, Feb. 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information, click here.

