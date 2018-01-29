What's For Lunch: Gumbo - The Parish and The Carriage House

The Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance, GUT Chefs and the Rialto Theatre are teaming up for this special Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday themed charity event. Carnival at the Rialto is Thursday, Feb. 1 from 6 to 9 p.m.
According to the Tucson Police Department, the crash involved three vehicles. The woman remains in the hospital for treatment. There were no other injuries.
Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the Vtech Shake and Sing Elephant rattles with model number 80-184800 and contact Vtech for a full refund or credit.
The Arizona Intimate Partner Risk Assessment Instrument System will launch in April. It is a like a checklist that officers will be able to use when they respond to domestic violence calls.
Buffelgrass is a non-native plant introduced to Southern Arizona from Africa nearly a hundred years ago to use as cattle feed. It grows fast and thick which is good for cattle but as it turns out, is a disaster for the Sonoran Desert.
School police say the incident occurred after the 7-year-old was taken out of the cafeteria for playing with his food.
A online petition asks that the federal government treat family pets like member of the family and allow food stamps.
Two adults and a child were found dead after four Louisiana people were reported missing Sunday morning following a hunting accident in Woodville, MS.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
McCabe has been at the center of conflict between the White House and the FBI.
Two Delhi Township men are accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during a small house party with alcohol over the weekend.
Police believe the newborn was alive and breathing at the time of birth. An autopsy has been scheduled.
Though Adele's win for album of the year at last year's Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show's major category, though this year may be different.
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.
The suspect took the victim’s car keys, broke her cell phone and forced her into a vehicle, deputies say.
