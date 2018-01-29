Man sentenced in fatal Tucson home invasion

A man has been sentenced in connection with a fatal home invasion in Tucson in 2015.

Malick Fuller was sentenced to 27 1/2 years on Monday, Jan. 29. He was credited with 808 days served.

According to the Tucson Police Department, Fuller killed a man and injured a woman during a home invasion and assault at an east-side home on Nov. 12, 2015.

The TPD said Biven Dryden, 73, and a 56-year-old woman were attacked in the 5500 block of East 14th Street, near East Broadway Boulevard and South Craycroft Road.

Dryden was pronounced dead at a local hospital while the woman suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Fuller, who was 19 at the time of the incident, was facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and attempted armed robbery.

