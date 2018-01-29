Avoiding scams this tax season

This is the second shooting incident for Tombstone in the last three months that has resulted in someone being shot and injured.
There are several precautions you can take during the upcoming tax season.
A man has been sentenced in connection with a fatal home invasion in Tucson in 2015.
The Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance, GUT Chefs and the Rialto Theatre are teaming up for this special Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday themed charity event. Carnival at the Rialto is Thursday, Feb. 1 from 6 to 9 p.m.
According to the Tucson Police Department, the crash involved three vehicles. The woman remains in the hospital for treatment. There were no other injuries.
School police say the incident occurred after the 7-year-old was taken out of the cafeteria for playing with his food.
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.
Two adults and a child were found dead after four Louisiana people were reported missing Sunday morning following a hunting accident in Woodville, MS.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
DPS has completed the preliminary investigation into the wreck.
North Charleston Police say no charges will be filed in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.
A mother is facing child endangerment charges after police say she used a belt to beat her daughter.
The suspect took the victim’s car keys, broke her cell phone and forced her into a vehicle, deputies say.
Federal Bureau of Investigation is now looking into the death of a woman after her husband said he dumped her body in the Tennessee River.
