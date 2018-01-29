Man injured in shooting at Tombstone saloon

A man was shot and another is facing charges after an incident at the Doc Holiday Saloon in Tombstone early Monday morning, Jan. 29.

According to a news release from the Tombstone Marshal's Office, deputies responded to a call of shots fired at the saloon at 1:22 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived at the scene they were met by several witnesses and the shooting victim, identified as Anthony Estrada.

Estrada had been shot in the right thigh by Larry Stricklin. according to the TMO release

During the investigation the marshal's office learned that Stricklin arrived at the Doc Holiday Saloon at 10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28 and turned over his gun to the bartender, who checked to make sure is was not loaded. After the inspection the gun was returned to Stricklin.

Sometime between Stricklin's arrival and when he decided to leave, he loaded his gun according to the marshal's office news release. Stricklin left the saloon and spoke with several patrons, including Estrada, on the boardwalk outside the saloon's front door.

It was at this point, the marshal's office learned that Stricklin pulled his gun out of its holster and pulled the hammer back, causing the pistol to fire. The bullet grazed Estrada and lodged in the boardwalk in front of the saloon door.

Stricklin left the scene after the shooting, stated the release. A search was conducted with assistance from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, but Stricklin was not found.

At 4 a.m. Monday, Stricklin contacted the TMO and surrendered. He was taken into custody and booked into the Cochise County Jail, he faces the following charges - reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault.

This is the second shooting incident for Tombstone in the last three months that has resulted in someone being shot and injured.

