PCSD hosting car seat safety class

Wondering if your car seat is installed correctly? The Pima County Sheriff's Department is hosting a class to help parents make sure thanks to a grant from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.

The class will be held Thursday, Feb. 15 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Pima County Sheriff's Operation Center at 1750 East Benson Highway.

A certified Child Passenger Safety Technician will provide parents with the car seat that is the most appropriate for their child and will assist in installing the seat at the end of the class.

Those interested in attending must register prior to the class and can do so by calling the PCSD Community Resources Unit at (520) 351-4615.

One car seat will be given per family.

Motor vehicle collisions are the leading cause of unintentional deaths for children ages 1-19 years old. Studies have shown using a properly installed car seat or booster seat can reduce a child’s risk of death by up to 71 percent, and can reduce the risk of serious injury by up to 67 percent. This program was created in order to promote and enhance child passenger safety throughout Pima County.

