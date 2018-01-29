4th graders at Ranch Elementary learn - Could a volcano pop up in your backyard?

Left to Right: Ayden Espinoza, Aiden Morrow, and Evan Dean-Reush (Source: J.O. Combs Unified School District)

Pictured left to right: Alexis Mendoza and Gracie Jenkins (Source: J.O. Combs Unified School District)

Submitted by Sue Kruse, Principal

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now)

Could a volcano pop up in your backyard? Fourth graders at Ranch Elementary were asked that question.

Most students answered No! Using technology and hands-on activities the students explored this question.

Students studied patterns of where volcanoes exist in the world today and where volcanoes have existed in the past. Then they used latitude and longitude coordinates to locate volcanoes in different regions of the world.

They discovered a major pattern of volcanoes known as the Ring of Fire.

When asked the same question again, many students had changed their answer.

What do you think? Could a volcano pop up in YOUR backyard?

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.