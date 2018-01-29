Hundreds of jobs available during National Careers job fair in February

Looking for work? National Careers is holding a job fair in February.

Dress in your best professional clothes, bring resumes and visit the Tucson Career Fair on Tuesday, Feb. 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hilton Tucson at 7600 East Broadway Boulevard, Tucson 85710.

This event will be a chance to take a career to the next level, meet employers face to face, participate in several interview opportunities, apply for jobs and possibly even be hired at the event.

Those interested in attending can register at www.nationalcareerfairs.com.

For more information please call 877-561-5627

Employers scheduled to attend are: U.S Border Control, C3/ Customer Contact Channels, iQor, EKS Group, LLC, Hilton Tucson East.

A few of the job opportunities are: Banquet Server, Banquet Set-Up, Line Cook, General Maintenance (Part Time/Temporary), Restaurant Bartender, Restaurant Busser, Restaurant Server, Front Desk Supervisor, AM/PM Public Area Attendant, Room Attendant Customer Service Agents, Call Center Customer Service Representative, Bilingual Call Center Customer Service Representatives and many more.

