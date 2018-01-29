Crash closes east and westbound Grant Road between Campbell, Tucson Boulevard

A crash has closed both east and westbound Grant Road between Campbell Avenue and Tucson Boulevard, according to the Tucson Police Department.

There is no word yet on when the area will be reopened.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.

No further information was immediately available.

