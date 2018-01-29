Motorcycle crash closes northbound travel at Ajo, Park

A crash involving a motorcycle has closed northbound travel near intersection of Ajo Way and Park, according to the Tucson Police Department.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.

TPD has not released a time when the area will reopen.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with Tucson News Now for the latest.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.