"Warrant" telephone scam still active in Cochise County - Tucson News Now

"Warrant" telephone scam still active in Cochise County

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office has recently received multiple phone calls from citizens regarding the "Warrant" telephone scam.

The people reporting advise that they receive a phone call from a man who identifies himself as a Sheriff's Office Deputy/Supervisor and uses a fake name (which is not one associated with the Sheriff's Office in these reports).

According to the victim, the caller advises the citizen that there is a warrant for their arrest and they will go to jail unless they pay via a pre-paid card that they needed to buy at a local store and call the Deputy/Supervisor back with the access code.

A citizen has actually fallen prey to this scam and lost several thousand dollars. The victim advised that he called the phone number provided and it was answered as "Cochise County Sheriff's Office", and he heard several "radio" sounds in the background to add to the authenticity.

CCSO is advising the public to not become a victim of this crime by reminding them that law enforcement will NOT call about a warrant, they will come and get the person on the warrant without advanced notice. 

Just say NO and hang up the phone!

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • "Warrant" telephone scam still active in Cochise County

    "Warrant" telephone scam still active in Cochise County

    Monday, January 29 2018 11:19 PM EST2018-01-30 04:19:45 GMT

    The Cochise County Sheriff's Office has recently received multiple phone calls from citizens regarding the "Warrant" telephone scam. 

    The Cochise County Sheriff's Office has recently received multiple phone calls from citizens regarding the "Warrant" telephone scam. 

  • Daughter desperate to recover father's stolen ashes

    Daughter desperate to recover father's stolen ashes

    Monday, January 29 2018 10:47 PM EST2018-01-30 03:47:35 GMT
    Leslie Janes Moll is pleading with the suspected burglars of her home to please return her father’s stolen ashes. They sat where his picture sits now. (Source: Tucson News Now)Leslie Janes Moll is pleading with the suspected burglars of her home to please return her father’s stolen ashes. They sat where his picture sits now. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    She had had enough. Leslie Janes Moll spent Monday afternoon clearing out what's left, moving from a home filled with 11 years worth of goods and memories. "This was kind of the straw that broke the camel's back, if you will. I just was done. Nope, no more," she told Tucson News Now. 

    She had had enough. Leslie Janes Moll spent Monday afternoon clearing out what's left, moving from a home filled with 11 years worth of goods and memories. "This was kind of the straw that broke the camel's back, if you will. I just was done. Nope, no more," she told Tucson News Now. 

  • Cochise County Attorney’s Office receives Victim Witness Program grant

    Cochise County Attorney’s Office receives Victim Witness Program grant

    Monday, January 29 2018 6:58 PM EST2018-01-29 23:58:46 GMT

    The funds, awarded by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, will allow the County to provide victim assistance services for three fiscal years. Along with matching funds in the amount of $79,661, required by the state, the grant will pay for two full-time victim advocates’ salaries, as well as a part-time program manager. 

    The funds, awarded by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, will allow the County to provide victim assistance services for three fiscal years. Along with matching funds in the amount of $79,661, required by the state, the grant will pay for two full-time victim advocates’ salaries, as well as a part-time program manager. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly