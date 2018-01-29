"Warrant" telephone scam still active in Cochise County

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office has recently received multiple phone calls from citizens regarding the "Warrant" telephone scam.

The people reporting advise that they receive a phone call from a man who identifies himself as a Sheriff's Office Deputy/Supervisor and uses a fake name (which is not one associated with the Sheriff's Office in these reports).

According to the victim, the caller advises the citizen that there is a warrant for their arrest and they will go to jail unless they pay via a pre-paid card that they needed to buy at a local store and call the Deputy/Supervisor back with the access code.

A citizen has actually fallen prey to this scam and lost several thousand dollars. The victim advised that he called the phone number provided and it was answered as "Cochise County Sheriff's Office", and he heard several "radio" sounds in the background to add to the authenticity.

CCSO is advising the public to not become a victim of this crime by reminding them that law enforcement will NOT call about a warrant, they will come and get the person on the warrant without advanced notice.

Just say NO and hang up the phone!

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.