Goodwill Job Connections hosting two TUSD job fairs

Goodwill Job Connections will be hosting two job fairs for the Tucson Unified School District that is hiring for bus drivers.

The first Job Fair will be on January 30, 2018 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Goodwill Job Connection Center on Dodge, 3725 E. Ft. Lowell Rd., Tucson, AZ 85716

The second Job Fair will be on February 6, 2018 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Goodwill Job Connection Center on 1st Ave., 2907 N. 1st Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85711

TUSD OFFERS:

• $12.03 HR (upon certification, FT 30+ hours/week)

• Retirement/benefits package

• Paid training to obtain CDL ($10.50 an hour during training)

• 20 paid holidays a year

• 6 hours a day minimum - Flexible Schedule

• Monday to Friday

• No experience necessary

QUALIFICATIONS:

• Must be 21 years old with verifiable driving experience

• Cannot have accrued 8 points against your license in past 2 years

• Must pass Arizona Department of Transportation physical, drug screen, and lift test

• Must pass a Department of Public Safety/FBI criminal history background check

• Must pass a Department Public Safety physical

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.