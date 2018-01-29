Tucson children can sign up now for brighter smiles

Parents of uninsured children up to age 18 can sign them up today to receive free dental care at a special event organized by Tucson dentists. Go to tucsonkid.com to register. *Pre-registration is highly recommended.* *Space is limited for patients*

The annual Give Kids a Smile day takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 10 at Southwest Kids Dentistry at 6970 North Oracle Road, Suite 110 in Tucson.

It is designed for children who do not qualify for AHCCCS/CHIP or whose parents cannot afford dental care. Children will receive fillings, extractions and “baby teeth” root canals.

Give Kids a Smile was created by the American Dental Association to reduce school absenteeism by eliminating oral pain. It is held statewide in February to recognize National Children’s Dental Health Month and to build awareness of children’s oral health issues and unmet needs.

In Tucson, care is provided by volunteer dentists and Pima Community College dental hygiene students.

The need is real. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services:

More than 60 percent of children have untreated tooth decay

Nearly 30 percent of Arizona’s children have urgent untreated tooth decay such as swelling, pain, infection).

School age children are more likely to have tooth decay than asthma, hay fever or chronic bronchitis.

