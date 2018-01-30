TUSD hiring bus drivers

Tucson Unified School District is looking for bus drivers and will hold two job fairs for applicants.

The first will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at the Goodwill Job Connection Center at 3725 E. Fort Lowell Road. The second will be on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the Goodwill Job Connection Center at 2907 N. First Avenue.

To qualify, you must be 21 years old with verifiable driving experience. Other qualifications include:

• Cannot have accrued eight points against your license in past two years

• Must pass Arizona Department of Transportation physical, drug screen, and lift test

• Must pass a Department of Public Safety/FBI criminal history background check

• Must pass a DPS physical

The TUSD employment package follows:

• $12.03 HR (upon certification, FT 30+ hours/week)

• Retirement/Benefits package

• Paid training to obtain a CDL ($10.50 an hour during training)

• 20 paid holidays per year

• 6 hour a day minimum - Flexible Schedule

• Monday-Friday

