Tucson government class works to get more funding for teachers

Students at a Tucson charter school are taking what they've learned in government class and using it to ask for change.

They are hoping their class project can help teachers get more money for supplies.

Seniors at Sky Islands High School are calling and emailing their legislators to ask for support of HB 2373.

The bill would set aside money teachers can use to purchase classroom supplies.

“I thought the school in general helped out a bit more,” Sky Islands senior Brenan Lewellyn said. “Teachers, I feel like they don't get paid enough already. Then the fact that they have to spend money out of their pocket to teach a class, it just surprised me.”

Government teacher Steve Painter teamed up with a Tucson representative to come up with a bill.

Steve Painter is a government teacher at Sky Islands High School. He is teaching his students how a bill becomes a law by letting them play an active role. They are following a bill that would give teachers more money for school supplies #tucson pic.twitter.com/NuDuDtdVAC — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) January 30, 2018

Now that the legislature is back in session, his students are taking an active role and following the bill.

They hope, with their hard work, the bill will eventually become a law.

“I’m glad that I get to be a part of it because if it happens I know that I would have helped pass something so big and so useful,” senior Kobe Anthony said.

Painter said his assignment allows students to gain a better understanding of how government works and the impact they can have on the governmental process.

