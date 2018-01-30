Tucson woman indicted for tax fraud, wire fraud, ID theft

Federal prosecutors say Clariece Burden-Stelly allegedly devised a scheme to obtain more than $28,000 in fraudulent federal income tax refunds by filing false returns with the Internal Revenue Service.
Federal prosecutors say Clariece Burden-Stelly allegedly devised a scheme to obtain more than $28,000 in fraudulent federal income tax refunds by filing false returns with the Internal Revenue Service.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office has recently received multiple phone calls from citizens regarding the "Warrant" telephone scam.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office has recently received multiple phone calls from citizens regarding the "Warrant" telephone scam.
She had had enough. Leslie Janes Moll spent Monday afternoon clearing out what's left, moving from a home filled with 11 years worth of goods and memories. "This was kind of the straw that broke the camel's back, if you will. I just was done. Nope, no more," she told Tucson News Now.
She had had enough. Leslie Janes Moll spent Monday afternoon clearing out what's left, moving from a home filled with 11 years worth of goods and memories. "This was kind of the straw that broke the camel's back, if you will. I just was done. Nope, no more," she told Tucson News Now.
The funds, awarded by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, will allow the County to provide victim assistance services for three fiscal years. Along with matching funds in the amount of $79,661, required by the state, the grant will pay for two full-time victim advocates’ salaries, as well as a part-time program manager.
The funds, awarded by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, will allow the County to provide victim assistance services for three fiscal years. Along with matching funds in the amount of $79,661, required by the state, the grant will pay for two full-time victim advocates’ salaries, as well as a part-time program manager.
This is the second shooting incident for Tombstone in the last three months that has resulted in someone being shot and injured.
This is the second shooting incident for Tombstone in the last three months that has resulted in someone being shot and injured.