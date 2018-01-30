Little Hats, Big Hearts: First year in Tucson exceeds goal

Folks in Tucson are showing they have big hearts by making little hats.

“Little Hats, Big Hearts” is put on by the American Heart Association. This is the first time Tucson has taken part in the national program.

The hats will be taken to area hospitals. They will then be given to babies born in southern Arizona in the month of February. It's to help raise awareness about heart disease.

Those with the local chapter of the American Heart Association say they are happy with the outpouring of support.

"Bring awareness to mom and dad and just a reminder of how important cardiovascular health is," said Zoe Burcham, Business Development Director, Go Red for Women.

"It's amazing. It means a lot to us,” said Sommer Green, River Road Business Development Coordinator. “It's hit all of us in a personal way so we loved and thought it was a great idea to bring it to Tucson."

Nova Home Loans is partnering with the project. The president of the company, Raymond Desmond, says for him it's very personal.

“I just recently lost a grandchild to a heart failure. He was one-and-a-half years old. And everybody did everything for him that could possibly be done, and there's so many other children that could use our help," Desmond said.

They collected more than 3,000 hats, exceeding their goal for this year. Now, they’re already looking ahead to next year.

They are looking for people to donate red yarn so they can give it to people to make next year’s hats. The fundraising event is from noon to 3 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Johnny Gibson's on Sixth Avenue in Tucson.

