Little Hats, Big Hearts: First year in Tucson exceeds goal

Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.
A group letter sent Tuesday to CEO Mark Zuckerberg argues that younger children aren't ready to have social media accounts, navigate the complexities of online relationships or protect their own privacy.
A group letter sent Tuesday to CEO Mark Zuckerberg argues that younger children aren't ready to have social media accounts, navigate the complexities of online relationships or protect their own privacy.
The hats will be taken to area hospitals. They will then be given to babies born in southern Arizona in the month of February. It's to help raise awareness about heart disease.
The hats will be taken to area hospitals. They will then be given to babies born in southern Arizona in the month of February. It's to help raise awareness about heart disease.
Doctors are focusing on educating patients and letting them know they're still eligible for the program.
Doctors are focusing on educating patients and letting them know they're still eligible for the program.
Some people cling to hope for years waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.
Some people cling to hope for years waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.
The actor was awaiting sentencing for child pornography charges.
The actor was awaiting sentencing for child pornography charges.
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.
In viral videos, the teacher appears to denounce military recruiters and suggest people join the armed forces because they have no other skills.
In viral videos, the teacher appears to denounce military recruiters and suggest people join the armed forces because they have no other skills.
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.
As the saying goes, crime doesn't pay, but it can make you laugh occasionally.
As the saying goes, crime doesn't pay, but it can make you laugh occasionally.
A strange video of a "shower rat" that seems to be bathing just like a human has been making its rounds across social media.
A strange video of a "shower rat" that seems to be bathing just like a human has been making its rounds across social media.
Some people cling to hope for years waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.
Some people cling to hope for years waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.
The father of three says he was physically injured and threatened with deportation after being mistakenly added to a gang database.
The father of three says he was physically injured and threatened with deportation after being mistakenly added to a gang database.