Gas line break disrupts traffic on east side

Traffic is shut down on East Broadway Boulevard between Camino Seco and Harrison Road because of a broken gas line.

A tweet from the Tucson Fire Department said crews from Southwest Gas are at the scene.

Drivers can use East Speedway Boulevard as an alternate.

No further details were immediately available.

Traffic is shut down in both directions on Broadway between Camino Seco and Harrison for a gas line break. SWG is on scene. — Tucson Fire PIO (@TucsonFirePIO) January 30, 2018

