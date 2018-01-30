Gas line break disrupts traffic on east side - Tucson News Now

Gas line break disrupts traffic on east side

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Traffic is shut down on East Broadway Boulevard between Camino Seco and Harrison Road because of a broken gas line.

A tweet from the Tucson Fire Department said crews from Southwest Gas are at the scene.

Drivers can use East Speedway Boulevard as an alternate.

No further details were immediately available.

