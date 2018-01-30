Smoke visible from controlled burn in Sierra Vista - Tucson News Now

Smoke visible from controlled burn in Sierra Vista

By Tucson News Now Staff
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A controlled burn near Sierra Vista caused a column of smoke visible from around the city on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

According to a tweet from the city, the work was being conducted at the Environmental Operations Park, east of the city.

The work was scheduled to be done by early afternoon.

