Smoke visible from controlled burn in Sierra Vista

A controlled burn near Sierra Vista caused a column of smoke visible from around the city on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

According to a tweet from the city, the work was being conducted at the Environmental Operations Park, east of the city.

The work was scheduled to be done by early afternoon.

Don't worry, it's just some routine maintenance at the water treatment facility! pic.twitter.com/wKOnPk4PWV — Fry Fire District (@Fryfiredistrict) January 30, 2018

