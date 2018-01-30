Local representatives preview State of the Union speech

As President Donald Trump prepares for his first State of the Union address, local representatives weighed-in on what he'll say and how it'll impact Arizona.

The White House said the economy, taxes, military spending, and immigration will be big topics in his address. Many in Arizona are waiting to see what President Trump will say about immigration.

"I think what you're likely to hear from him .. there is commitment to do everything it takes to make sure any proposal has real border security, real resources to ensure we get operational control of the border," said Republican Martha McSally of Arizona's second district.

Democratic Representative Raul Grijalva said he's watching the President's tone to see how he can help bridge the divide many feel there is across the country.

"I think the biggest thing I'm looking for is capacity and decorum," he said. "We need a President that has comportment and decorum".

Democratic Representative Tom O'Halleran agrees.

"This is not about politics, this is not about making sure we protect the base," he said.

