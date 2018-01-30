Local representatives preview State of the Union speech

Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar wants authorities to arrest any illegal immigrant spotted at tonight's State of the Union address.
As President Trump prepares for his first State of the Union speech, Tucson-area lawmakers are weighing in on what he'll say, and how it'll impact Arizona.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the man was in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival, also known as the DACA program. He was identified as a 26-year-old from Salinas, CA.
The hats will be taken to area hospitals. They will then be given to babies born in southern Arizona in the month of February. It's to help raise awareness about heart disease.
According to a tweet from the city of Sierra Vista, the controlled burn was being conducted at the Environmental Operations Park.
The actor was awaiting sentencing for child pornography charges.
The seizure was one of the largest in UK history, Border Force officials said.
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.
A strange video of a "shower rat" that seems to be bathing just like a human has been making its rounds across social media.
A West Columbia mother believes more needs to be done after she discovered a video of her 14-year-old son with autism being beaten up by a bully at Airport High School.
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.
The service dog that assisted a disabled veteran in Richwood, Kentucky has been found dead, the family confirmed.
The search for a missing Trumann teenager is now on day 3, after being reported missing Saturday.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
