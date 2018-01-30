AZ congressman wants 'illegal aliens' at Trump's speech arrested

Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar wants authorities to arrest any illegal immigrants spotted at tonight's State of the Union address.

President Donald Trump is set to give his first SOTU address from 7-9 p.m. Arizona time. You can watch it live HERE or on our Facebook page.

More than 20 Democratic lawmakers invited"Dreamers," immigrants who were brought to the United States as children and are living here illegally.

A number of Dreamers have been invited to the speech as guests of high-profile Democrats including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and potential 2020 presidential candidates such as New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and California Sen. Kamala Harris.

President Donald Trump has announced plans to end Obama-era protections for such immigrants. He now says he wants to grant them a path to citizenship, but Congress has so far been unable to come up with a legislative solution for an issue at the center of the recent government shutdown.

Dreamers are set to lose protection from deportation in March.

Gosar's suggestion drew a quick rejoinder from Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., who tweeted back: "This is why we can't have nice things..."

"Today, Congressman Paul Gosar contacted the U.S. Capitol Police, as well as Attorney General Jeff Sessions, asking they consider checking identification of all attending the State of the Union address and arresting any illegal aliens in attendance," Gosar wrote in a tweet.

Additionally, Congressman Gosar asked that they arrest those using fraudulent social security numbers and identification to pass through security. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) January 30, 2018

“Of all the places where the Rule of Law needs to be enforced, it should be in the hallowed halls of Congress. Any illegal aliens attempting to go through security, under any pretext of invitation or otherwise, should be arrested and deported," said Congressman Gosar. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) January 30, 2018

