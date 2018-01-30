Border agents arrest 'Dreamer' for human smuggling

Border Patrol agents arrested a man for attempting to smuggle four other Mexican nationals into the United States on Monday, Jan. 29, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The release said the man was in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival, also known as the DACA program. He was identified as a 26-year-old from Salinas, CA.

The agents from the Yuma Station Targeted Enforcement Unit saw four people get into a pickup truck in a citrus grove near where agents from the Reconnaissance Unit reported seeing tracks of four people who entered the country illegally. The tracks were observed near County 13th Street and the Colorado River.

The driver of the truck was arrested for human smuggling charges and the truck was seized. The four passengers were arrested for immigration violations.

Members of the DACA program are commonly referred to as ‘Dreamers,’ based on proposals in Congress called the DREAM Act that would have provided protections for young immigrants.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.