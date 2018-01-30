$5,000 reward offered for info leading to arrest in killings - Tucson News Now

$5,000 reward offered for info leading to arrest in killings

Mark Reynoso, 34, and Maria De Santiago, 28 (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office) Mark Reynoso, 34, and Maria De Santiago, 28 (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

MAMMOTH, Ariz. (AP) - Pinal County authorities say a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a double killing in Mammoth a year ago.

The Sheriff's Office says Pinal County Victim Services, Silent Witness and the family of the victims are putting up the reward for information in the Jan. 31, 2017 shooting deaths of 34-year-old Mark Reynoso and 28-year-old Maria De Santiago in their home.

The bodies were found a few feet from the home. Investigators believe the killer or killers drove to the home in a midsize vehicle.

Mammoth is 38 miles northeast of Tucson and 97 miles southeast of Phoenix.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

