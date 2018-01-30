$5,000 reward offered for info leading to arrest in killings

Pinal County authorities say a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a double killing in Mammoth a year ago.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the man was in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival, also known as the DACA program. He was identified as a 26-year-old from Salinas, CA.
Federal prosecutors say Clariece Burden-Stelly allegedly devised a scheme to obtain more than $28,000 in fraudulent federal income tax refunds by filing false returns with the Internal Revenue Service.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office has recently received multiple phone calls from citizens regarding the "Warrant" telephone scam.
She had had enough. Leslie Janes Moll spent Monday afternoon clearing out what's left, moving from a home filled with 11 years worth of goods and memories. "This was kind of the straw that broke the camel's back, if you will. I just was done. Nope, no more," she told Tucson News Now.
The seizure was one of the largest in UK history, Border Force officials said.
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.
The actor was awaiting sentencing for child pornography charges.
A strange video of a "shower rat" that seems to be bathing just like a human has been making its rounds across social media.
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
The search for a missing Trumann teenager is now on day 3, after being reported missing Saturday.
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.
A West Columbia mother believes more needs to be done after she discovered a video of her 14-year-old son with autism being beaten up by a bully at Airport High School.
Wednesday morning will bring us a rare lunar trifecta! It will be, what NASA calls, the “Super Blue Blood Moon.” The last time this occurred was all the way back in 1866!
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
