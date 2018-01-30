Douglas High School grad completes U.S. Air Force basic training

A 2017 graduate of Douglas High School, USAF Airman Jude G. Lopez Jr has successfully completed basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, in San Antonio, Texas.

He has completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Lopez is the son of Susie Skinner of Douglas, and Jude Lopez of Tucson, step-son of Analila Lopez of Tucson, and Eduardo Peralta of Douglas, and grandson of Sally and Phillip Quinonez and Petra and George Lopez, all of Douglas.

