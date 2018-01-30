What's next for the trams at Sabino Canyon? - Tucson News Now

What's next for the trams at Sabino Canyon?

By Craig Reck, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
Connect
Riders on Sabino Canyon tram. (Source: Tucson News Now) Riders on Sabino Canyon tram. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The owner of the current tram service at Sabino Canyon expects he will be out of a job, and likely his home, by the springtime.

Donn Ricketts, with Sabino Canyon Tours, said he was open to making 75 percent of the suggested changes to the tram service he operated for nearly 30 years but he ran out of time.

Ricketts took the U.S. Forest Service to court following a USFS prospectus for new tram operators. Heidi Schewel, a spokeswoman for Coronado National Forest, which includes Sabino Canyon, said no comments could be shared while the issue is tied up in court.

An initial press release about the search for new tram operators stated that a decision would likely happen in February after the search closed in January. The search was extended for two more weeks, but Ricketts expects he'll know his fate by February.

He said his small business cannot compete with proposals like the one submitted by the Regional Partnering Center (RPC), which is managed by the Pima Association of Governments (PAG).

The $2.5 million proposal calls for Total Transit, the same contractor that manages the Sun Shuttle system, to handle electric trams at Sabino Canyon. A release from PAG states the five zero-emission trams would be connected to "new urban transit routes".

A $1 million interest-free loan from Tucson Electric Power will come from TEP's corporate resources, not customer rates, to help cover the cost of the proposal.

Other organizations partnering with the RPC in this venture include Friends of Sabino Canyon, the University of Arizona College of Science, the Tohono O'odham Nation and the Pascua Yaqui Tribe.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Man convicted in crash that killed pregnant woman, unborn child

    Man convicted in crash that killed pregnant woman, unborn child

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 6:56 PM EST2018-01-30 23:56:35 GMT
    Tuesday, January 30 2018 7:27 PM EST2018-01-31 00:27:48 GMT
    Jesus Olea. (Source: Tucson Police Department)Jesus Olea. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    The man who caused a 2015 accident that left four people dead in Tucson has been found guilty on several charges.

    The man who caused a 2015 accident that left four people dead in Tucson has been found guilty on several charges.

  • breaking

    PCSD searching for missing man with autism

    PCSD searching for missing man with autism

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 6:50 PM EST2018-01-30 23:50:43 GMT
    Adrian Ruben Islas (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)Adrian Ruben Islas (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

    The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for 26-year-old Adrian Ruben Islas, who has autism and functions as a 12-year-old, he also has lung function problems.  He was last seen on foot around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30 in the 5300 block of South Sunset Boulevard, south of Irvington on the southwest side of Tucson.

    The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for 26-year-old Adrian Ruben Islas, who has autism and functions as a 12-year-old, he also has lung function problems.  He was last seen on foot around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30 in the 5300 block of South Sunset Boulevard, south of Irvington on the southwest side of Tucson.

  • What's next for the trams at Sabino Canyon?

    What's next for the trams at Sabino Canyon?

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 6:40 PM EST2018-01-30 23:40:34 GMT
    Riders on Sabino Canyon tram. (Source: Tucson News Now)Riders on Sabino Canyon tram. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    The owner of the current tram service at Sabino Canyon expects he'll be out of a job, and likely his home, by the springtime. Donn Ricketts, with Sabino Canyon Tours, said he was open to making 75% of the suggested changes to the tram service he operated for nearly 30 years but he ran out of time. 

    The owner of the current tram service at Sabino Canyon expects he'll be out of a job, and likely his home, by the springtime. Donn Ricketts, with Sabino Canyon Tours, said he was open to making 75% of the suggested changes to the tram service he operated for nearly 30 years but he ran out of time. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly