PCSD searching for missing man with autism - Tucson News Now

breaking

PCSD searching for missing man with autism

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Adrian Ruben Islas (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Adrian Ruben Islas (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for 26-year-old Adrian Ruben Islas, who has autism and functions as a 12-year-old, he also has lung function problems.. 

He was last seen on foot around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30 in the 5300 block of South Sunset Boulevard, south of Irvington on the southwest side of Tucson.

Islas is described as 5-foot-4, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with light orange lettering and gray pants. 

Anyone with information on the location of Adrian Islas is urged to call 911.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Man convicted in crash that killed pregnant woman, unborn child

    Man convicted in crash that killed pregnant woman, unborn child

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 6:56 PM EST2018-01-30 23:56:35 GMT
    Tuesday, January 30 2018 7:27 PM EST2018-01-31 00:27:48 GMT
    Jesus Olea. (Source: Tucson Police Department)Jesus Olea. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    The man who caused a 2015 accident that left four people dead in Tucson has been found guilty on several charges.

    The man who caused a 2015 accident that left four people dead in Tucson has been found guilty on several charges.

  • breaking

    PCSD searching for missing man with autism

    PCSD searching for missing man with autism

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 6:50 PM EST2018-01-30 23:50:43 GMT
    Adrian Ruben Islas (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)Adrian Ruben Islas (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

    The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for 26-year-old Adrian Ruben Islas, who has autism and functions as a 12-year-old, he also has lung function problems.  He was last seen on foot around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30 in the 5300 block of South Sunset Boulevard, south of Irvington on the southwest side of Tucson.

    The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for 26-year-old Adrian Ruben Islas, who has autism and functions as a 12-year-old, he also has lung function problems.  He was last seen on foot around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30 in the 5300 block of South Sunset Boulevard, south of Irvington on the southwest side of Tucson.

  • What's next for the trams at Sabino Canyon?

    What's next for the trams at Sabino Canyon?

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 6:40 PM EST2018-01-30 23:40:34 GMT
    Riders on Sabino Canyon tram. (Source: Tucson News Now)Riders on Sabino Canyon tram. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    The owner of the current tram service at Sabino Canyon expects he'll be out of a job, and likely his home, by the springtime. Donn Ricketts, with Sabino Canyon Tours, said he was open to making 75% of the suggested changes to the tram service he operated for nearly 30 years but he ran out of time. 

    The owner of the current tram service at Sabino Canyon expects he'll be out of a job, and likely his home, by the springtime. Donn Ricketts, with Sabino Canyon Tours, said he was open to making 75% of the suggested changes to the tram service he operated for nearly 30 years but he ran out of time. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly