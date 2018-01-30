PCSD searching for missing man with autism

The man who caused a 2015 accident that left four people dead in Tucson has been found guilty on several charges.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for 26-year-old Adrian Ruben Islas, who has autism and functions as a 12-year-old, he also has lung function problems. He was last seen on foot around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30 in the 5300 block of South Sunset Boulevard, south of Irvington on the southwest side of Tucson.
The owner of the current tram service at Sabino Canyon expects he'll be out of a job, and likely his home, by the springtime. Donn Ricketts, with Sabino Canyon Tours, said he was open to making 75% of the suggested changes to the tram service he operated for nearly 30 years but he ran out of time.
Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar wants authorities to arrest any illegal immigrant spotted at tonight's State of the Union address.
As President Trump prepares for his first State of the Union speech, Tucson-area lawmakers are weighing in on what he'll say, and how it'll impact Arizona.
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.
The actor was awaiting sentencing for child pornography charges.
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
A West Columbia mother believes more needs to be done after she discovered a video of her 14-year-old son with autism being beaten up by a bully at Airport High School.
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.
A settlement has been reached in connection with a fiery church bus crash that killed eight people in Tennessee in 2013.
Authorities say three people are dead after a small helicopter crashed into a home near a Southern California airport.
The increased power bills are not a surprise at Alabama Power Company. They say it's not unusual for power bills to jump during a prolonged cold snap.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
At fire house 12 in Waipahu, firefighters aren't just worried about their own health. They're worrying about their kids.
