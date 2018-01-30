PCSD searching for missing man with autism

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for 26-year-old Adrian Ruben Islas, who has autism and functions as a 12-year-old, he also has lung function problems..

He was last seen on foot around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30 in the 5300 block of South Sunset Boulevard, south of Irvington on the southwest side of Tucson.

Islas is described as 5-foot-4, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with light orange lettering and gray pants.

Anyone with information on the location of Adrian Islas is urged to call 911.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.