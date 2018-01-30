Man convicted in crash that killed pregnant woman, unborn child

The man who caused a 2015 accident that left four people dead in Tucson has been found guilty on several charges.
Pinal County authorities say a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a double killing in Mammoth a year ago.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the man was in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival, also known as the DACA program. He was identified as a 26-year-old from Salinas, CA.
Federal prosecutors say Clariece Burden-Stelly allegedly devised a scheme to obtain more than $28,000 in fraudulent federal income tax refunds by filing false returns with the Internal Revenue Service.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office has recently received multiple phone calls from citizens regarding the "Warrant" telephone scam.
The actor was awaiting sentencing for child pornography charges.
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
As the saying goes, crime doesn't pay, but it can make you laugh occasionally.
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
Wednesday morning will bring us a rare lunar trifecta! It will be, what NASA calls, the “Super Blue Blood Moon.” The last time this occurred was all the way back in 1866!
A West Columbia mother believes more needs to be done after she discovered a video of her 14-year-old son with autism being beaten up by a bully at Airport High School.
At fire house 12 in Waipahu, firefighters aren't just worried about their own health. They're worrying about their kids.
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.
