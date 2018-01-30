Man convicted in crash that killed pregnant woman, unborn child

The man who caused a 2015 accident that left four people dead in Tucson has been found guilty on several charges.

According to the Pima County Attorney's Office, Jesus Olea was convicted on four counts of manslaughter, one count of negligent homicide and two counts of DUI earlier this week.

The PCAO said Olea was drunk when he crashed his car into a palm tree at the intersection of 6th Street and Country Club Road in Tucson on July 27, 2015.

Martin Verdugo and Sheyla Velarde were ejected from the vehicle and died. Alexandria Lara and her unborn child were also killed in the accident.

The PCAP said Olea's blood alcohol content was 0.180, more than twice the legal limit. He will be sentenced March 5.

