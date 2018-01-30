Tortolita Middle School student wins Marana District Spelling Be - Tucson News Now

Tortolita Middle School student wins Marana District Spelling Bee with 'parfait'

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Winners: Left to Right: Arianna Wood, Adonn Lucero, Trenton O’Donnell, Jacob Hart, Colleen Allen (Source: Marana Unified School District) Winners: Left to Right: Arianna Wood, Adonn Lucero, Trenton O’Donnell, Jacob Hart, Colleen Allen (Source: Marana Unified School District)
Spelling bee winner - Arianna Wood, a 7th grade student at Tortolita Middle School (Source: Marana Unified School District) Spelling bee winner - Arianna Wood, a 7th grade student at Tortolita Middle School (Source: Marana Unified School District)
Spelling bee participants (Source: Marana Unified School District) Spelling bee participants (Source: Marana Unified School District)
MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Arianna Wood, a 7th grade student at Tortolita Middle School, became the Marana Unified School District’s spelling bee champion in the 9th round. 

After a spell off between the final two spellers, the 7th grader correctly spelled the final word “parfait” after respelling the word “pampas” which was spelled incorrectly by her opponent.
 
The District Spelling Bee was held on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 10:15 am in the auditorium at Mountain View High School. 

Over 5,500 MUSD students, representing 12 elementary schools and two middle schools, competed in classroom and school spelling bees over the past two months in order to be one of the 30 spellers competing at the Marana district Bee. 
 
Arianna Wood will be joined by the next three top contestants, and alternate, at the Pima County Spelling Bee on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 9 a.m. at the Canyon Del Oro Auditorium, 25 West Calle Concordia, Oro Valley, 85704. 

  • 1st Place:                 Arianna Wood, Tortolita Middle School, 7th grade
  • 2nd Place:                Adonn Lucero, Marana Middle School, 7th grade
  • 3rd Place:                Trenton O’Donnell, Rattlesnake Ridge Elementary School, 5th grade 
  • 4th Place:                 Jacob Hart, DeGrazia Elementary School, 5th grade
  • 5th Place/Alternate  Colleen Allen, Ironwood Elementary School, 6th grade

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Man convicted in crash that killed pregnant woman, unborn child

    Man convicted in crash that killed pregnant woman, unborn child

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 6:56 PM EST2018-01-30 23:56:35 GMT
    Tuesday, January 30 2018 7:27 PM EST2018-01-31 00:27:48 GMT
    Jesus Olea. (Source: Tucson Police Department)Jesus Olea. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    The man who caused a 2015 accident that left four people dead in Tucson has been found guilty on several charges.

    The man who caused a 2015 accident that left four people dead in Tucson has been found guilty on several charges.

  • breaking

    PCSD searching for missing man with autism

    PCSD searching for missing man with autism

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 6:50 PM EST2018-01-30 23:50:43 GMT
    Adrian Ruben Islas (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)Adrian Ruben Islas (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

    The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for 26-year-old Adrian Ruben Islas, who has autism and functions as a 12-year-old, he also has lung function problems.  He was last seen on foot around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30 in the 5300 block of South Sunset Boulevard, south of Irvington on the southwest side of Tucson.

    The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for 26-year-old Adrian Ruben Islas, who has autism and functions as a 12-year-old, he also has lung function problems.  He was last seen on foot around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30 in the 5300 block of South Sunset Boulevard, south of Irvington on the southwest side of Tucson.

  • What's next for the trams at Sabino Canyon?

    What's next for the trams at Sabino Canyon?

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 6:40 PM EST2018-01-30 23:40:34 GMT
    Riders on Sabino Canyon tram. (Source: Tucson News Now)Riders on Sabino Canyon tram. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    The owner of the current tram service at Sabino Canyon expects he'll be out of a job, and likely his home, by the springtime. Donn Ricketts, with Sabino Canyon Tours, said he was open to making 75% of the suggested changes to the tram service he operated for nearly 30 years but he ran out of time. 

    The owner of the current tram service at Sabino Canyon expects he'll be out of a job, and likely his home, by the springtime. Donn Ricketts, with Sabino Canyon Tours, said he was open to making 75% of the suggested changes to the tram service he operated for nearly 30 years but he ran out of time. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly