Tortolita Middle School student wins Marana District Spelling Bee with 'parfait'

Arianna Wood, a 7th grade student at Tortolita Middle School, became the Marana Unified School District’s spelling bee champion in the 9th round.

After a spell off between the final two spellers, the 7th grader correctly spelled the final word “parfait” after respelling the word “pampas” which was spelled incorrectly by her opponent.



The District Spelling Bee was held on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 10:15 am in the auditorium at Mountain View High School.

Over 5,500 MUSD students, representing 12 elementary schools and two middle schools, competed in classroom and school spelling bees over the past two months in order to be one of the 30 spellers competing at the Marana district Bee.



Arianna Wood will be joined by the next three top contestants, and alternate, at the Pima County Spelling Bee on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 9 a.m. at the Canyon Del Oro Auditorium, 25 West Calle Concordia, Oro Valley, 85704.

1st Place: Arianna Wood, Tortolita Middle School, 7th grade

2nd Place: Adonn Lucero, Marana Middle School, 7th grade

3rd Place: Trenton O’Donnell, Rattlesnake Ridge Elementary School, 5th grade

4th Place: Jacob Hart, DeGrazia Elementary School, 5th grade

5th Place/Alternate Colleen Allen, Ironwood Elementary School, 6th grade

