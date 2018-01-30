How to keep Tucson News Now in your Facebook news feed

Changes that Facebook is making to your news feed could affect how you receive news happening in your area.
A few simple steps will make sure you continue to get stories that matter to your family and friends from Tucson News Now.
Go to our homepage and make sure you have "liked" Tucson News Now. Hover over "Following" and select "See first" from the dropdown menu.
Also switch "Events, Suggested Live Videos" to "On," and you're all set!
On your smartphone or tablet, go to the Tucson News Now page and click "Like." The select "Follow" or "Following;" click it and turn "Get Notifications" to the on position.
Also under "In your news feed," select "See first" to move our posts to the top.
That's it! Thank you for choosing Tucson News Now for your local news coverage.
