TPD: Shooting near 29th, Rosemont leaves one man dead

Tucson police at scene of shooting near 29th, Rosemont. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Homicide detectives with the Tucson Police Department are investigating a shooting that has left one man dead in the 5100 block of 29th Street near Rosemont, north of Davis-Monthan AFB.

The identity of the victim has not been released, pending next of kin notification.

Homicide Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in the 5100 block of E. 29th St.

I'm responding to the scene and will have additional details as they become available. pic.twitter.com/kUYXjBWTrf — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) January 31, 2018

No further details are immediately available. Stay with Tucson News Now for the latest.

