TPD: Shooting near 29th, Rosemont leaves one man dead - Tucson News Now

breaking

TPD: Shooting near 29th, Rosemont leaves one man dead

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Tucson police at scene of shooting near 29th, Rosemont. (Source: Tucson News Now) Tucson police at scene of shooting near 29th, Rosemont. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Homicide detectives with the Tucson Police Department are investigating a shooting that has left one man dead in the 5100 block of 29th Street near Rosemont, north of Davis-Monthan AFB. 

The identity of the victim has not been released, pending next of kin notification.  

No further details are immediately available. Stay with Tucson News Now for the latest. 

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly