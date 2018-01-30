Pima Co. Sheriff's Department searching for missing teenager - Tucson News Now

Pima Co. Sheriff's Department searching for missing teenager

By Tucson News Now Staff
Mark Antonio Ludlow Jr. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Mark Antonio Ludlow Jr. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager. 

According to a PCSD news release 16-year-old Mark Antonio Ludlow Jr. left his home in the 4400 block of South Mission Road at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28 on foot, and has not been seen since.  Mark did not take any of his necessary medications with him and it is important that he receives them soon. 

Mark is described as 5-foot-8, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a Los Angeles Dodgers hooded sweatshirt, a black shirt with yellow Ecko design, and black jeans. 

Anyone with information on the location of Mark Antonio Ludlow Jr. is urged to call 911.

