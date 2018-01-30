Nakai named ACCAC Player of the Week

Star point guard earns her third such honor.
Star point guard earns her third such honor.
Former Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Kevin Towers has died of cancer at the age of 56.
Former Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Kevin Towers has died of cancer at the age of 56.
UA football's staff is complete.
UA football's staff is complete.
After a 50-32-1 record, Bruce Arians walks away from the game he loves as the winningest coach in Arizona Cardinals franchise history.
After a 50-32-1 record, Bruce Arians walks away from the game he loves as the winningest coach in Arizona Cardinals franchise history.