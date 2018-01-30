Nakai named ACCAC Player of the Week

Tucson, AZ – Pima Community College women’s basketball player Jacqulynn Nakai (Coconino HS) earned her third selection as ACCAC Division II Player of the Week on Tuesday for the week of Jan. 22-28.



Nakai, a freshman guard, averaged 16 points and five rebounds, six assists and two steals as the Aztecs went 2-0 wwith wins over Tohono O’odham Community College and Chandler-Gilbert Community College. Nakai capped off the week with 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Saturday’s win.



Nakai earned her first honor as player of the week for the week of Nov. 20-26 and had her second nod last week for the week of Jan. 15-21. She has played and started in all 21 games averaging 16.9 points, 6.5 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. She is second in the ACCAC conference in scoring and leads the conference in assists.



The Aztecs play at Glendale Community College on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and are back at the West Campus on Saturday against Eastern Arizona College.

