SVPD locate, arrest domestic violence suspect

No further details are immediately available. Stay with Tucson News Now for the latest.
No further details are immediately available. Stay with Tucson News Now for the latest.
The Sierra Vista Police Department located and arrested a local man for domestic violence, aggravated assault, and related charges late Monday afternoon in connection with an incident that occurred on Saturday night.
The Sierra Vista Police Department located and arrested a local man for domestic violence, aggravated assault, and related charges late Monday afternoon in connection with an incident that occurred on Saturday night.
The man who caused a 2015 accident that left four people dead in Tucson has been found guilty on several charges.
The man who caused a 2015 accident that left four people dead in Tucson has been found guilty on several charges.
Pinal County authorities say a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a double killing in Mammoth a year ago.
Pinal County authorities say a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a double killing in Mammoth a year ago.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the man was in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival, also known as the DACA program. He was identified as a 26-year-old from Salinas, CA.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the man was in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival, also known as the DACA program. He was identified as a 26-year-old from Salinas, CA.
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
Are you a "Family Guy" fan? Well, better binge quick - it's leaving Netflix in February.
Are you a "Family Guy" fan? Well, better binge quick - it's leaving Netflix in February.
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.