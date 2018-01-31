SVPD locate, arrest domestic violence suspect

The Sierra Vista Police Department located and arrested a local man for domestic violence, aggravated assault, and related charges late Monday afternoon in connection with an incident that occurred on Saturday night.

At about 11:49 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, Sierra Vista police officers responded to the 800 block of San Simeon Drive for a report of a domestic disturbance. The initial investigation revealed that 22-year-old Sierra Vista resident Shaun Snyder had assaulted a family member by striking them with a handgun and had also caused damage to the residence.

Snyder left the area prior to the arrival of police officers but several witnesses reported seeing him in backyards in the neighborhood. Officers on scene were ultimately able to make visual contact with Snyder that same evening but he evaded law enforcement capture.

On Monday, Jan. 29, SVPD Special Operations Bureau detectives received information that Snyder was staying at a hotel located in the 3000 block of East Fry Boulevard. Snyder was taken into custody without further incident at 4:01 p.m. on Monday.

Snyder was booked into the Cochise County Jail on the following charges: two counts of domestic violence/aggravated assault, domestic violence/criminal damage, misconduct involving weapons as a prohibited possessor, and domestic violence/threatening or intimidating.

Snyder is being held on a $25,000 bond and a probation hold. The probation stems from a felony forgery conviction in Cochise County Superior Court. Snyder was sentenced to supervised probation earlier this month.

