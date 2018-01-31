Last chance until 2037 to see the super blue blood moon

An unusual moon occurrence is happening Wednesday morning, Jan. 31. There will be a super blue blood moon; NASA calls it a lunar trifecta.

The super moon is when the moon is closer to the Earth in its orbit and is brighter than usual.

It's the second full moon of the month, which is commonly known as a blue moon.

Finally, this moon will pass through Earth's shadow for a lunar eclipse. That will give the moon a reddish tint known as a "blood moon." The peak of the eclipse will be around 6:30 a.m.

“It doesn’t have a significant astronomical meaning. It doesn’t mean that something has changed in the occurrence. It is just a really awesome timing,” said Shiloe Fontes with the University of Arizona Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium.

The next time this will happen will be in 2037.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.