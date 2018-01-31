State teams up with U of A to fight opioid crisis through grant

Government studies offer no clear answers on safety of cellphone radiation.
On Groundhog Day, health officials say flu's shadow continues to cover United States.
Since mid-June, 5,512 people have suffered a suspected overdose from opioids. More than 800 of the cases turned deadly.
According to the FDA, the seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to lower your risk of getting sick and spreading it to others.
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.
An iPhone feature poses a new problem for both parents, kids, and cybersecurity experts. It’s called AirDrop. It allows anyone to send you any message, picture, or video. It's led to a new phrase: Cyber flashing.
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.
The victim suffered third-degree burns. The alleged disgruntled employee was arrested at her home.
An animal lover stands up for a dog she feels is being mistreated at a Houston PetSmart. The incident was caught on camera..
