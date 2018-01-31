ASDB girls and boys win WSBC

The Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind girls and boys both won the Western States Basketball Classic in Phoenix.
New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski says he expects to play in Sunday's Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Northeastern University student Eddie Ferrini is so confident the New England Patriots will win their sixth Super Bowl he hit a tattoo shop over the weekend, CBS Boston reports.
Former Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Kevin Towers has died of cancer at the age of 56.
"One of the things we want to do this year is we want to enhance the experience for our GA [general admission] tickets," Carlos Sugich, the new tournament chairman said.
