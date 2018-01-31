ASDB girls and boys win WSBC

The Western States Basketball Classic was hosted by the Phoenix Day School for the Deaf last weekend.

Schools for the Deaf from Oregon, Washington, Utah, Phoenix and Tucson played a round robin tournament 1/25/18-1/27/18.

Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind’s girls went undefeated, beating Oregon 28-22 in the Championship game.

Coach Lani Murashige, an ASDB alum, was on the last ASDB girls team to win the tournament in 2008.

ASDB boys record was 5-1 as they beat Oregon in the Championship game Saturday 42-34.

This is the second Championship for the ASDB boys in the 41-year history of WSBC. The other Championship was in 2003.

The ASDB boys play Baboquivari tonight at 7:00 pm for a chance to qualify for the State tournament.

