A closer look at the bridges across Pima County

Many of the bridges listed in the American Road and Transportation Builders Association report for Arizona are in Pima County, but the Arizona Department of Transportation claims it is not as bad as it looks.

Twenty of the top 25 most traveled structurally deficient bridges in the report are in Pima County.

Several of those Pima locations have either already been handled or are under construction, according to ADOT spokesman Doug Nintzel.

Nintzel stressed that structurally deficient doesn't mean a bridge is unsafe, but that an inspection found an area that needs repair.

Nintzel said bridges at Interstate 10 over Craycroft, Kino Parkway over I-10 and I-19 over the Santa Cruz River have all been upgraded but are still on the list.

He pointed out that just as many bridges are part of ongoing construction projects like I-19 at Pima Mine Road, I-10 at Wilmot and Earp Wash.

Two of the three most traveled structurally deficient bridge areas are at I-10 and Ina Road, which has been under construction for the Ina Interchange for more than a year.

With more than 60,000 daily crossing, I-10 over Ruthrauff is the most traveled structurally deficient bridge, according to the ARTBA report.

A replacement project is scheduled to begin in 2019, according to Nintzel.

The design work for repairs at I-19 and El Toro Road, another area listed in the ARTBA report, will likely begin in 2020.

Any work to the bridges on I-10 around Ajo Way and County Club Drive will be part of larger freeway projects that haven't been scheduled yet, according to Nintzel. He said ADOT will continue to monitor their conditions.

None of the bridges in the report are maintained by Pima County.

