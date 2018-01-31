WATCH: Hear from Las Vegas Massacre survivor Savannah Sanchez

Savannah Nicole Sanchez survived the massacre in Las Vegas that left 58 people dead and more than 500 wounded.

Since the attack in October 2017, Savannah has been fighting to recover.

READ MORE: Mother of Tucson woman injured in Las Vegas shooting speaks out I Family, friends pray for Tucson native injured in Las Vegas shooting I Tucson woman injured in Las Vegas shooting talking again, taken off life support

Savannah grew up in Tucson and graduated from Desert View around 2009 before moving to California for college and pursue a career in photography.

Savannah's mother Melissa O'Hagin still lives in the Catalina area with her three younger sisters.

Savannah sat down with Tucson News Now's Craig Thomas to talk about her battle.

Watch KOLD News 13 at 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1 to hear from Sanchez.

WANT MORE? Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.