Tucson police searching for domestic violence suspect

Tucson police are asking for the public's help in locating 18-year-old Daniel Madrid, who is facing charges stemming from domestic violence.

According to TPD a warrant for domestic violence/aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence/aggravated assault-strangulation and 2 counts of domestic violence/kidnapping has been issued for Madrid. He is alleged to have pointed a handgun at the victim and not let her leave, he also strangled, punched and kicked her. The victim had significant bruising and swelling.

Madrid is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-4, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He may have access to a silver 2002 Toyota Echo, according to TPD it does not have a valid license plate.

He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on him, his vehicle, or his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately and do not approach.

