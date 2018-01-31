Border Patrol Agents arrest convicted felon

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Ajo Station arrested a previously-deported Mexican man Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 30 and later discovered he was convicted of multiple felonies including homicide in Arkansas.

Agents patrolling near Gila Bend arrested 41-year-old Manuel Marcial-Lopez for being illegally present in the United States. During processing, records checks revealed that Marcial was convicted of negligent homicide in Faulkner County, Arkansas in 2011. Records also revealed Marcial was convicted of second degree burglary in California in 2008.



Marcial will remain in federal custody pending prosecution for criminal immigration violations.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.

