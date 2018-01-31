Chiricahua National Monument offers programs for African American history month

Chiricahua National Monument (NM) Acting Superintendent Matt Stoffolano announced earlier this week that park rangers will offer a series of programs highlighting the history of the 10th Cavalry Buffalo Soldiers. These soldiers were stationed at Bonita Canyon from 1885-1886 during the Geronimo campaign.

“The history of the Buffalo Soldiers is one of the lesser known stories at our park,” said Stoffolano in a recent news release. “These soldiers are an important part of the cultural history of Chiricahua National Monument as they served to protect the western frontier.”



Every Saturday, Feb. 3, 10, 17, 24, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Join a ranger at the Bonita Canyon Campground Amphitheater for an illustrated evening program about the Buffalo Soldiers who served at Chiricahua. The campground is located a ½ mile past the visitor center. Dress warmly for this outdoor program and bring a flashlight for safety.



Every Saturday, Feb. 3, 10, 17, 24 from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. and every Sunday, Feb. 4, 11, 18, 25 from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Join a ranger at the Faraway Ranch Picnic Area for a short walk to explore the remnants of the Buffalo Soldiers camp and their lasting legacy. Visitors can then join the 2:00 pm tour of the Faraway Ranch house if they wish. The Faraway Ranch Picnic Area is located one mile beyond the park entrance and the ranch house is located 0.1 mile from the picnic area and parking lot.



All ranger programs and tours are free and there is no entrance fee to the park. Any questions, please call the Chiricahua Visitor Center at 520-824-3560 x9302 or visit www.nps.gov/chir.

