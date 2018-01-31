Casa Grande Ruins National Monument hosts Todd Bostwick Feb. 14

Casa Grande Ruins’ annual speaker series continues Feb. 14 through Feb. 28. At noon on Feb. 14, 2018 Casa Grande Ruins will host Todd Bostwick, who will present a lecture titled “The Ancient Hohokam Ballgame of Arizona”. The speaker series will continue every Wednesday at noon through February 28.

The ancient Hohokam culture of Arizona constructed at least 200 ball courts more than 800 years ago. These oval depressions were likely used to play a ball game that originated in southern Mexico, where the game was played with a rubber ball and had a very important role in reenacting the creation of humans in this world. This presentation will describe the recorded Hohokam ball courts located within Hohokam villages scattered throughout Arizona, summarize what archaeologists propose they were used for, and discuss how these public structures may relate to what is known about the Mexican rubber ball games, which are still played today.

Dr. Todd W. Bostwick has been conducting archaeological research in the Arizona for 38 years. He has a Masters degree in Anthropology and a Ph.D. in History from Arizona State University. Dr. Bostwick was the Phoenix City Archaeologist at Pueblo Grande Museum for 21 years before his retirement in 2010, and was a Faculty Associate at ASU and at NAU for 7 years. He is currently the Director of Archaeology at Verde Valley Archaeology Center. Dr. Bostwick has written and edited numerous articles and books on the American Southwest, including Landscape of the Spirits: Hohokam Rock Art at South Mountain Park, published by the University of Arizona.

The program begins at noon in the Casa Grande Ruins visitor center theater at 1100 W Ruins Drive, Coolidge AZ, 85128. There is no fee for the program, but normal entrance fees apply.

Casa Grande Ruins National Monument protects the multi-story Great House (Casa Grande) and the remnants of other ancient structures built by the Ancestral Sonoran Desert People over 800 years ago.

Established as the nation’s first federal archeological reserve in 1892, the Ruins sparked the beginning of the archeological preservation movement in America. The Monument is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., May through September, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., October through April, except for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Independence Day holidays.

Directions and additional information are available on the Monument’s website, http://www.nps.gov/cagr.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.