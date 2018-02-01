Local restaurants hit by burglars

The owners of two Tucson restaurants are frustrated, after having parts of their businesses destroyed by burglars.

"They're just a bunch of punks. They didn't really get anything. They might be going to prison for a long time because of this, it's just ridiculous," said Rocco Digrazia, the owner of Rocco's Pizzaria.



"I think we are pretty well battened down here, with the fence and the spikes on the top, deadbolts, the camera system, the alarm system and still someone does this," said Tom Partridge, the owner of Bison Witches.

The most recent incident occurred at Rocco’s Chicago Pizzeria on Broadway, on Saturday, Jan. 27 around 5 a.m.

Digrazia told Tucson News Now that two suspects smashed the front window in, taking only an empty safe. The suspects got away with nothing, but he had to pay about $900 in repairs.

Just two miles down the road is Bison Witches on 4th Avenue. They were hit by a single burglar nearly three weeks ago, also on a Saturday around 5 a.m.

Partridge said the suspect jumped over a fence, breaking in and leaving behind three damaged televisions, a window and a door in the dry storage area.

According to Partridge, the suspect also stole a case of liquor and a dolly. The tab for all the damage and the upgrades to the restaurant’s security, were around $2,500.

Authorities are saying the two cases are not related.

Anyone with information on this case, is asked to call 88-CRIME.

