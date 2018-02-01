Tucson police searching for missing toddler

Tucson police are asking for the public's help to find a toddler, who they say was taken by her mother.

According to the Tucson Police Department, 38-year-old Jeannette McCann Lopez allegedly ran off with her 1-year-old daughter Jeannette Grado during a Department of Child Services supervised visit Wednesday morning, Jan. 31 at the Wilmot Library (530 N. Wilmot Rd). DCS has custody of the toddler.

An area search was conducted, but the two were not located. It is uncertain if they left the area in a vehicle.

Lopez is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-7, 160 pounds with hazel eyes and dyed red/burgundy hair. She is currently 5 months pregnant and was last seen wearing a purple long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a backpack with a floral design (possibly wearing eyeglasses).

1-year-old Jeannette is described as Hispanic with short, curly brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink and white long sleeve shirt, jean jacket with pink trim, blue jeans and pink and white light-up shoes.

Detectives Need Your Help! 38yr old Jeannette McCann Lopez ran off w/her 1yr old daughter Jeannette Grado during a DCS supervised visit this morning.Mother is 5'7/160/dyed red hair/currently 5months pregnant. L/S near Speedway/Wilmot. Call 911 immediately w/any info. pic.twitter.com/ZQexxsJFXH — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) February 1, 2018

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

