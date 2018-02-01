Tucson's hands-free ordinance goes into effect - Tucson News Now

Tucson's hands-free ordinance goes into effect

By Cynthia Washington, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Drivers are not allowed to use their phones at stoplights or stop signs. (Source: KOLD News 13) Drivers are not allowed to use their phones at stoplights or stop signs. (Source: KOLD News 13)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Drivers can no longer use their phone when driving in Tucson.

The city’s hands-free ordinance goes into effect Thursday, Feb. 1.

There is a 30-day grace period where drivers who are pulled over will only receive a warning. Beginning March 3, drivers who violate the ordinance will be ticketed.

According to Tucson police warning cards, the fines are: $143 for the first offense, $234 for the second, $417 for the third, and $509 if the cell phone use caused a crash.

Drivers are not allowed to use their phones at stoplights or stop signs.

Tucson's previous hands-free ordinance made the violation a secondary offense, meaning drivers had to be stopped for another reason before officers could write a ticket for phone use.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly