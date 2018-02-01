Man dies from injuries suffered in apartment fire - Tucson News Now

Man dies from injuries suffered in apartment fire

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Tucson Fire Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A man who was injured in an apartment fire has died.

According to a news release from the Tucson Fire Department, the fire happened near Oracle and Roger early on Jan. 27.

Fire investigators say the smoke alarm in his apartment had been intentionally disabled.

