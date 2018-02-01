UPDATE: River Fire north of Tucson grows to 110 acres

Firefighters are battling a fire near the Picacho Reservoir north of Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 1.

The River Fire has grown to about 110 acres, according to Arizona State Forestry.

No buildings are threatened, but smoke from the fire may affect Coolidge and Eloy in Pinal County.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Update to #RiverFire - 110 acres & active on the SE portion of the fire. #Coolidge #Eloy @PinalCounty smoke is visible & could push into those areas. More resources ordered for today. No structures threatened. #AZFire #azwx #PinalCounty pic.twitter.com/MSy8GB5Y8e — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) February 1, 2018

