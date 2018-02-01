UPDATE: Woman dies after being struck by school bus - Tucson News Now

breaking

UPDATE: Woman dies after being struck by school bus

By Cynthia Washington, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
A school bus is parked within the investigation scene. (Source: KOLD News 13) A school bus is parked within the investigation scene. (Source: KOLD News 13)
(Source: KOLD News 13) (Source: KOLD News 13)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A pedestrian was struck in a collision that involved a school bus, Tucson police said on Thursday, Feb. 1.

According to police, the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died. No one on the bus was injured.

The Tucson Unified School District bus, which was headed to Bonillas Elementary School, had two students on board, according to a district spokesman.

The crash happened at East Fort Lowell and North Swan roads. The entire intersection has been closed for the investigation.

Drivers should avoid the area and use East Grant Road or North Alvernon Way as alternates.

No further information was immediately available.

Tucson News Now has a crew headed to the scene.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly