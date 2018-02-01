UPDATE: Woman dies after being struck by school bus

A school bus is parked within the investigation scene. (Source: KOLD News 13)

A pedestrian was struck in a collision that involved a school bus, Tucson police said on Thursday, Feb. 1.

According to police, the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died. No one on the bus was injured.

The Tucson Unified School District bus, which was headed to Bonillas Elementary School, had two students on board, according to a district spokesman.

The crash happened at East Fort Lowell and North Swan roads. The entire intersection has been closed for the investigation.

Drivers should avoid the area and use East Grant Road or North Alvernon Way as alternates.

Traffic Alert Update ??: The pedestrian collision at Ft. Lowell and Swan has sadly turned fatal. Investigators are still on scene. Intersection will be shut down for at least another hour. pic.twitter.com/oQ0LX3J4PM — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) February 1, 2018

A look at the scene where the pedestrian was hit at Fort Lowell and Swan. A TUSD bus is in the scene on the scene and a TUSD security vehicle is here as well. Moving to media staging area right now. As soon as I get any updates I'll let you know #tucson pic.twitter.com/Dg6HNMuRFa — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) February 1, 2018

No further information was immediately available.

Tucson News Now has a crew headed to the scene.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.