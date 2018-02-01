UPDATE: TUSD says police seek man in 20s after assault of student near Rincon/University campus

An administrator at Rincon High School confirmed that a student was physically assaulted near the midtown campus on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

The University High School student was at a bus stop near the shared campus of Rincon and University high schools at 421 N. Arcadia Avenue when a man assaulted her at the bus stop.

The suspect is said to be a man in his 20s. The student is okay and uninjured. However, the incident drew concern from parents and students, questioning how safe kids are in the area.

Parent, Gloria Contreras said, “Of all places, there’s supposedly a lot of students here. There should be some witnesses, somebody that saw the incident.”

Rincon High School student Rikki Woods rides the bus each and every day. .She's never had issues, but hopes other women are prepared to protect themselves in the case it ever happens again.

"I'm a firm believer in women carrying mace. I don't know how the district feels about that but they have to understand as well there are girls who have to take two buses to get home sometimes and we don't know who's there. The school district can't protect them," Woods told Tucson News Now.

The Tucson Unified School District said Tucson police are investigating and increasing patrols in the area.

An email was sent to parents and staff about the incident:

This is a message from Rincon/University High School asking our community to help keep our students safe. On Tuesday, a man approached a student at a bus stop outside of the school and physically assaulted her. Tucson Police are investigating and are looking for a suspect in his 20s. Tucson Unified School Safety officers will be on hand to provide an extra level of security at the campus. Please urge your students to be cautious, to look out for one another and to try to travel in pairs or groups whenever possible. Please also remind your students to report any attempted contact by a stranger immediately.

