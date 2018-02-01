UPDATE: Motorcycle crash now fatal closes Stone between Ft. Lowell, Glenn

Tucson police are now reporting the motorcycle crash that occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1 is now fatal.

Stone is completely shut down from Ft. Lowell to Glenn, there is no word on how long the closure will last, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan with the Tucson Police Department.

Traffic Alert ??: @Tucson_Police Detectives are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision at Stone & Blacklidge. Stone is completely shut down from Ft. Lowell to Glenn. Please use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/FHXir56hxH — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) February 1, 2018

Drivers should avoid the area.

TFD crews are on scene of a serious traffic accident at Blacklidge and Stone. All lanes of travel are restricted. Try to avoid the area. — Tucson Fire PIO (@TucsonFirePIO) February 1, 2018

No further information was immediately available.

