UPDATE: Motorcycle crash now fatal closes Stone between Ft. Lowe - Tucson News Now

breaking

UPDATE: Motorcycle crash now fatal closes Stone between Ft. Lowell, Glenn

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Fatal motorcycle crash (Source: Tucson Police Department) Fatal motorcycle crash (Source: Tucson Police Department)
Fatal motorcycle crash (Source: Tucson Police Department) Fatal motorcycle crash (Source: Tucson Police Department)
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson police are now reporting the motorcycle crash that occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1 is now fatal. 

Stone is completely shut down from Ft. Lowell to Glenn, there is no word on how long the closure will last, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan with the Tucson Police Department. 

Drivers should avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly