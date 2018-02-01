UPDATE: Motorcycle crash now fatal closes Stone between Ft. Lowell, Glenn

According to Tucson police, the closure of the intersection at North Stone Avenue and West Blacklidge Drive is expected to last for a few hours.
Drivers should avoid the intersection of East River Road and North Campbell Avenue, which is closed because of a crash.
According to police, the woman who was hit by a school bus on Thursday morning has died.
A collision involving a bicyclist has resulted in the closure of eastbound lanes of West River Road at North Shannon Road.
A crash has closed northbound lanes of I-19 at milepost 41 in Green Valley.
The charges against Amanda Wright and Besline Jospeh include child abuse and assault.
Investigators are now calling 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner a "person of interest" in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood.
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.
Police say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Los Angeles school.
Five days after first feeling sick, 15-year-old Kira Molina, of Coweta County, GA, died at the hospital from liver failure.
According to a news release from the Trumann Police Department, a missing 16-year-old was located this morning around 2 a.m., in O’Neil, Nebraska.
One of two Wisconsin girls who tried to kill a classmate to win favor with fictional horror character Slender Man is being sentenced for her role in the attack.
An infant was found in a home where a woman fatally overdosed and another was revived Narcan, according to a North Myrtle Beach public safety official.
Simple medical tests or procedures such as MRI's or blood tests could vary in costs by the hundreds at different medical facilities.
