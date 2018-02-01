Man sentenced for crash that killed 19-year-old Tucson woman

The man who caused a fatal crash in Tucson in October 2016 has been sentenced.

According to a Pima County Superior Court spokeswoman, Philipe Antonio De La Rosa was sentenced to 12 1/2 years on a manslaughter charge, 8 years on an aggravated assault charge and 2 1/2 years on an endangerment charge

The sentences will run concurrently, meaning the most he will spend is 12 1/2 years in prison. He will also serve six years probation.

According to the Tucson Police Department, De La Rosa was driving southbound on Swan when he crossed the median and crashed head-on into a vehicle being driven by Gisela Puerta.

The 19-year-old Puerta died in the crash while a passenger in her vehicle was not hurt.

At the time of the crash, the TPD had said De La Rosa showed signs of intoxication.

