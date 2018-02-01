Man sentenced for crash that killed 19-year-old Tucson woman

The University High School student was at a bus stop near the shared campus of Rincon and University high schools at 421 N. Arcadia Avenue when a man physically assaulted her.
The University High School student was at a bus stop near the shared campus of Rincon and University high schools at 421 N. Arcadia Avenue when a man physically assaulted her.
According to the Tucson Police Department, 38-year-old Jeannette McCann Lopez allegedly ran off with her 1-year-old daughter Jeannette Grado during a DCS supervised visit Wednesday morning, Jan. 31.
According to the Tucson Police Department, 38-year-old Jeannette McCann Lopez allegedly ran off with her 1-year-old daughter Jeannette Grado during a DCS supervised visit Wednesday morning, Jan. 31.
Philipe Antonio De La Rosa, the man who caused a fatal crash that left a Tucson teen dead in 2016, has been sentenced on several charges.
Philipe Antonio De La Rosa, the man who caused a fatal crash that left a Tucson teen dead in 2016, has been sentenced on several charges.
The charges against Amanda Wright and Besline Jospeh include child abuse and assault.
The charges against Amanda Wright and Besline Jospeh include child abuse and assault.
The owners of two Tucson restaurants are frustrated after having parts of their places destroyed by burglars.
The owners of two Tucson restaurants are frustrated after having parts of their places destroyed by burglars.
The charges against Amanda Wright and Besline Jospeh include child abuse and assault.
The charges against Amanda Wright and Besline Jospeh include child abuse and assault.
Investigators are now calling 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner a "person of interest" in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood.
Investigators are now calling 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner a "person of interest" in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood.
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.
Police say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Los Angeles school.
Police say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Los Angeles school.
Five days after first feeling sick, 15-year-old Kira Molina, of Coweta County, GA, died at the hospital from liver failure.
Five days after first feeling sick, 15-year-old Kira Molina, of Coweta County, GA, died at the hospital from liver failure.
According to a news release from the Trumann Police Department, a missing 16-year-old was located this morning around 2 a.m., in O’Neil, Nebraska.
According to a news release from the Trumann Police Department, a missing 16-year-old was located this morning around 2 a.m., in O’Neil, Nebraska.
One of two Wisconsin girls who tried to kill a classmate to win favor with fictional horror character Slender Man is being sentenced for her role in the attack.
One of two Wisconsin girls who tried to kill a classmate to win favor with fictional horror character Slender Man is being sentenced for her role in the attack.
An infant was found in a home where a woman fatally overdosed and another was revived Narcan, according to a North Myrtle Beach public safety official.
An infant was found in a home where a woman fatally overdosed and another was revived Narcan, according to a North Myrtle Beach public safety official.
Simple medical tests or procedures such as MRI's or blood tests could vary in costs by the hundreds at different medical facilities.
Simple medical tests or procedures such as MRI's or blood tests could vary in costs by the hundreds at different medical facilities.